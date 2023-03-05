Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 10.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

