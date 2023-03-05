GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 313,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,634,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

