HC Wainwright Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $71.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

