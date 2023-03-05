H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells $543,100.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

