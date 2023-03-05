Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,776.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 147,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40,039.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 576,965 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,087.8% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,684.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 40,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

