Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.28 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

