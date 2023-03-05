Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 516.5% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

HLX stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

