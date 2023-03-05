Herold Advisors Inc. Has $11.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Apple Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.