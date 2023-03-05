Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,831 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP by 14.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SAP by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SAP by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $123.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.