Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,831 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP by 14.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SAP by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SAP by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $123.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

