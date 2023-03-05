Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 54,234 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

