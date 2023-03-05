Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 275,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.32 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $585.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

