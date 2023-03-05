Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.74.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

