Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 18,102 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNL opened at $14.46 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -160.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

