Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,871 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

