Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,510 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

