Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 76,261 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.28.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

