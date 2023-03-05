Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

