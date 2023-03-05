Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,903,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

