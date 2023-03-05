Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,993 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

