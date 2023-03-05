Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $63.89 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

