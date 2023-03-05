Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $15.34 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

