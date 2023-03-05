Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

