Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $647,000 Holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the second quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

