Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $658,000 Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,922 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

