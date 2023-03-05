Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $668,000 Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

UniFirst Price Performance

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.63. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

