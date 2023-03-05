Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $676,000 Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $19.00 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

