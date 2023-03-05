Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $686,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GATX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GATX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $107.63 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

