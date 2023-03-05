Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GameStop by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 139,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GameStop by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 86,661 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Stock Up 2.8 %

GME stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

