Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $721,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.36 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

