Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROCK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

