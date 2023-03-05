Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

SBS stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

