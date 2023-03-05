Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.54 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

