Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

