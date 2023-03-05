Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

