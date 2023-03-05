Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

