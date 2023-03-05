Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 465 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,142 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

