Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 6,869 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

