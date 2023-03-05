Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,497 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,008. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.