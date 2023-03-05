Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

