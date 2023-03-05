Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.