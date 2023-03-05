Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after purchasing an additional 431,695 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,089,000 after buying an additional 442,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,082,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,139,000 after buying an additional 913,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GFL shares. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.