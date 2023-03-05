Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,467 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Burford Capital by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $8.27 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

