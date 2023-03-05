Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 150,063 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,063 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

