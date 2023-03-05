Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $147.22 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

