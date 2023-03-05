Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $617.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

