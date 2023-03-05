Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $63.00 on Friday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.89 million, a PE ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

