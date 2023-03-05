Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,644 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,644 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,158 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.27 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading

