Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,162,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,643 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

