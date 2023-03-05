Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 57,492 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

