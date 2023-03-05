Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,184 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

